BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial Eagles found themselves down 4-0 and later on 6-2 after five innings against the Marquette Explorers Saturday afternoon (April 2). However, CM’s baseball team was able to rally back with a seven-run sixth inning and went on to win the game 9-6.

It was CM senior Luke Parmentier’s triple that scored the two go-ahead runs to make it 8-6 and gain his team’s first lead of the day.

Parmentier is the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month For Civic Memorial High School

“I was just trying to swing short," he said. "I got a good pitch to hit, and I put a good swing on it.”

That triple was his only hit of the day. He got on base once before when he was walked in the first inning. While he was on base, he stole second which put him in scoring position. He later crossed the plate to score his team’s first point of the game.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The win makes it three in a row for the Eagles and they have now beaten both crosstown rivals in the Alton High Redbirds and now the Explorers.

Parmentier has friends on both those teams and mentioned that it’s always a plus to beat former teammates.

“I have a couple of buddies on both those teams and after the game, we’ll still be talking our smack," Parmentier said. "I love getting a good close-town competition game.”

After five straight losses to open the season, Luke is happy about how his team has turned things around recently.

“We’re just on a roll right now," he said. "We’ve won the past three games and we’re just keeping the energy up in the dugout and things have been going good so far.”

More like this: