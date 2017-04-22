Barrington scores two in sixth to edge Edwardsville girls softball 2-1
BARRINGTON 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Barrington scored twice in the top of the sixth to edge Edwardsville 2-1 Saturday morning in the Washington (Ill.) Tournament, dropping EHS to 15-4 on the year.
Taryn Brown went 2-for-3 for the Tigers with a double and RBI, with additional hits coming from Jordyn Henricks, Anna Burke, Sarah Hangsleben, Lauren Taplin and Brooke Webber; Maria Smith scored EHS' only run of the game. Jordan Garella took the loss, striking out one in going the distance.
