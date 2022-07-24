DANVILLE - Barrington Post 180 tied the game with a run in the fourth, then scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team 4-1 in the second game of the day for the Legionnaires in the season-ending tournament being played in Danville Saturday evening.

It was the third loss in a row for Alton, who won their first game of the tournament Friday afternoon over the host Danville team, then lost to Harrisburg Friday evening before losing to Champaign on Saturday afternoon and to Barrington on Saturday evening.

Alton again jumped in front with a run in the home half of the first to go up 1-0, but Barrington tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth. It stayed that way until the top of the seventh, where Barrington scored three times in the inning to take the 4-1 win over the Legionnaires.

Max Ontis, Braden Arview and Tyler Robinson had the only three hits for Alton, while drawing 13 walks from Barrington pitching, but stranded 14 runners on base. Seth Slayden pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing four runs on eight hits, none earned, while walking none and striking out two. The Legionnaires also committed five errors in the field.

Alton completes tournament play on Sunday, then will be playing in the District 22 tournament, to be held at various sites around the area starting Tuesday and going through Thursday. The Fifth Division tournament will be played in Harrisburg July 22-24, with the Illinois state Legion tournament set for Aviston July 28-31. The state champions goes on to the Great Lakes regional in Midland, Mich. Aug. 3-7 and the regional winners goes on to the Legion World Series Aug. 11-17 in its traditional home of Shelby, N.C.

