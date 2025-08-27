Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Law enforcement agencies have responded to a barricaded subject at a residence in the 1800 block of Meadow Court in Columbia, Illinois, early Wednesday morning, Aug. 27, 2025.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Columbia Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Illinois State Police, arrived at the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, following a report of a stolen firearm from the residence. Deputies encountered the suspect inside the basement, who refused to comply with commands, barricaded himself, and made threats toward officers.

Authorities have secured the area and advise residents to avoid Meadow Court until further notice.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drivers traveling near the scene are encouraged to plan for delays due to the large police presence. Negotiations with the individual remain ongoing.

Officials emphasized that there is no immediate threat to the broader community but have taken precautions by maintaining a secure perimeter.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by Columbia EMS and other partner agencies.

Updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Authorities have requested patience and cooperation from the public as they work toward a safe resolution.

More like this:

Update: Suspect Taken Into Custody After Columbia Standoff
Today
Grieving Columbia, IL., Father Seeks Support for Son’s Memorial Expenses
Jul 17, 2025
One-Year-Old Dies After Swimming Pool Incident in Monroe County
Jul 30, 2025
Three Jane Does Identified Through SIUE and Illinois State Police Partnership
Jul 22, 2025
Employees From 13 St. Clair County Establishments Cited For Alcohol Violations
Jul 8, 2025

 