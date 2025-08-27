COLUMBIA, Ill. — Law enforcement agencies have responded to a barricaded subject at a residence in the 1800 block of Meadow Court in Columbia, Illinois, early Wednesday morning, Aug. 27, 2025.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Columbia Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Illinois State Police, arrived at the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, following a report of a stolen firearm from the residence. Deputies encountered the suspect inside the basement, who refused to comply with commands, barricaded himself, and made threats toward officers.

Authorities have secured the area and advise residents to avoid Meadow Court until further notice.

Drivers traveling near the scene are encouraged to plan for delays due to the large police presence. Negotiations with the individual remain ongoing.

Officials emphasized that there is no immediate threat to the broader community but have taken precautions by maintaining a secure perimeter.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by Columbia EMS and other partner agencies.

Updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Authorities have requested patience and cooperation from the public as they work toward a safe resolution.

