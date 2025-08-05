EDWARDSVILLE — Barrel & Brü Tap House, a new establishment offering an extensive selection of beers and cocktails along with elevated bar food, opened recently at 6151 Trace Parkway Drive Suite D, in Edwardsville. Owner Aaron Coleman said the timing and location felt ideal to enter the thriving craft beverage industry, which has seen continuous innovation over the past decade.

“We wanted to be part of this industry,” Coleman said. “The Tap House is about the people you meet, regular customers, and watching what you have created grow in the area. We look forward to integrating more into the community.”

The tap house features 54 beers on tap, along with coolers stocked with beer, wine, seltzers, canned cocktails, and non-alcoholic beers. Bartender Brad Ziegler highlighted the variety available, noting that the establishment is dog-friendly.

In addition to beer, the bar offers a full cocktail list including mocktails, beer flights, and mimosa flights. The food menu, developed by chef Nathan Beilsmith, features diverse elevated bar food with a local twist.

Marketing representative Tess Secor outlined ongoing promotions and events designed to engage patrons, including Monday $1 wings, Tuesday poker tournaments, live music, trivia nights, and seasonal menu changes.

“The environment is fabulous with TVs, live games, and music,” Secor said.

For more information, the tap house can be reached at (618) 307-5344 or visited online at https://www.barrelandbru.com/.

