EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran boys volleyball team improved to 5-3 on the season by defeating Father McGivney Catholic 25-16, 25-23 in a match played Tuesday evening at Hooks Gym.

Will Barney led the Knights with nine kills, while Logan McDaniel was next at five. Cameron Gusewelle had 13 assists for Metro-East, Brent Woolsey had 10 digs, and Barney had a block to help the Knights to the sweep.

Metro-East will be playing in a tournament at Rockwood Summit in Fenton, Mo., on Saturday. The Knights face the host Falcons at 9 a.m., then meet up with Chaminade College Prep at 9:45 a.m, and finish the group state against Ft. Zumwalt East at 10:30 a.m.

The Griffins fall to 2-5 on the season, and host Whitfield of West St. Louis County Thursday in a match that starts at 4:30 p.m. McGivney then travels to Granite City on April 8, with the start time 6:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

