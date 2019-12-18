EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville resident Collin Fischer, a principal with commercial real estate firm BARBERMURPHY, has been tabbed as one of 10 St.LouisSmallBusinessMonthly’s “Top Southwest Illinois People to Know to Succeed in Business.”

Fischer, who holds the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, has been a broker on the BARBERMURPHY team for nearly 14 years and one of its principals for the past two years. His forte and focus is commercial real estate investment property.

“I’m honored to have been selected by St. Louis Small Business Monthly for this recognition,” said Fischer. “I am genuinely passionate about building, growing and maintaining long-term working relationships with individuals and firms across the Southern Illinois region. It’s a privilege to be acknowledged for something you’ve been devoted to for so long.”

An example of a recent commercial investment transaction Fischer brokered involved a fully-leased office building in the Fountains at Fairview professional office park in Fairview Heights, IL. Fischer represented the investor.

Building relationships while equipping buyers, sellers and investors with detailed knowledge of market data is the secret to success for commercial real estate professionals, according to Fischer. And so is the ability to position properties to attract the targeted prospects.

“Working with a knowledgeable broker, someone who has been in the market through good times and bad is essential to a successful outcome for the customer,” Fischer said. “Make sure you choose a broker who knows the people and the properties well. My favorite aspect of what I do is consulting…consulting with people, learning more about them and what they do, and creating those long-term working relationships over the years. I’m never going after the business. I’m always pursuing a relationship. The business will come,” he added.

The future of the Southern Illinois commercial real estate market is promising, according to Fischer. “It’s a dynamic time to be living and working in our region,” he said. “Over the past 18 to 24 months, things have improved significantly. Most of the surplus inventory we had is now taken. Competition is increasing in that there are now frequently multiple offers on the table. Solid investment property doesn’t remain available for long. Having a well-informed broker, someone who is working daily in that market, is crucial for active investors. Working with a professional who maintains a robust database of market intel and understands the ins and outs of the market provides the best chance at finding the right opportunity.”

Fischer is a graduate of Saint Louis University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis on Entrepreneurship.

For more information on BARBERMURPHY, contact Fischer at (618) 277-4400 or collinf@barbermurphy.com

