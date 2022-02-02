Barb Evans, the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month.ALTON - Barb Evans has earned the Alton Memorial Hospital February Employee of the Month honor.

Barb, (center, holding plaque), is a member of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Respiratory Therapy department.

She received the award Tuesday from her manager, Penny Krause, left, and AMH President Dave Braasch. Barb’s nomination was anonymous and indicated that the entire RT team is excellent.

“There is not one therapist who should be singled out more than another,” the nomination read. “However, Barb Evans stands out. Her service excellence is apparent in her day-to-day actions in providing excellent care to ALL of our patients.

"Barb not only provides excellent care to her patients, she supports new staff members in their onboarding, is a go-to resource for all departments when questions arise regarding RT care, precepts RT students and picks up countless additional hours to assist in meeting the needs of the department.”

