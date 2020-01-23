EDWARDSVILLE - Timothy Banowetz, a 28-year-old man of Wentzville, Mo., who is accused of first-degree murder of Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori, Thursday entered a not-guilty plea.

Banowetz also faces charges of three counts of armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint. Banowetz allegedly tied up Gori and Gori's two children.

Banowetz was charged on Jan. 6 with the various counts.

Banowetz was a St. Louis College of Pharmacy student. Gori, 47, was a well-known local attorney and community ombudsman. His 2020 Rolls-Royce SUV was taken from the scene and Banowetz and the vehicle were discovered the next day near the home.

Gori's murder occurred Jan. 4 at his Mooney Creek Road address in Edwardsville.

