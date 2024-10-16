GRANITE CITY – Celebrating Global Peer Support Day on October 17, Chestnut Health Systems™ honors peers who have transformed their own struggles into beacons of hope for others. Recovery Coach Jessica Banner exemplifies this mission through her inspiring journey from adversity to advocacy.

“Change is possible for everyone,” says Banner. “I’ve walked that path, and I’m here to walk alongside you.”

In her role serving Madison County, Banner meets clients where they are—whether in libraries, encampments, or community centers. She distributes vital resources like Narcan® (Naloxone) and fentanyl test strips, while also connecting individuals to essential support networks. Her personal story of overcoming substance use and homelessness resonates deeply with those she serves, including one client who recently texted, “Thanks, Jess, for giving me my hope back. I’m on my way to detox.”

Banner’s childhood trauma, substance use, and eventual recovery shaped her mission to help others, and she now dedicates herself to helping others do the same. Banner, along with more than 80 others at Chestnut work in a peer recovery position.

Global Peer Support Celebration Day serves as a powerful reminder of the impact peers can have in the recovery process. By sharing their stories, they provide hope and demonstrate that overcoming challenges is possible.

At Chestnut, the concept of ‘lived experience’ is integral. It encompasses the unique perspectives and histories of individuals who have faced similar obstacles, enriching the support they offer. Through collaboration with peers who have navigated substance use, mental health challenges, or complex systems, Chestnut fosters an inclusive environment for healing.

Peer support workers complement the efforts of therapists, case managers, and other treatment team members. Research shows that peer support enhances recovery outcomes, including increased self-esteem, improved social relationships, and a stronger sense of hope and motivation.

“Seeing someone regain hope—that’s what makes this work so meaningful,” said Banner. To read her full story, visit www.chestnut.org/Blog.

As we celebrate Global Peer Support Day, Chestnut proudly participates in a movement that highlights the possibility of recovery. Together, we embody resilience and demonstrate that hope is within reach for all.

To learn more about peer support services or if you or someone you know needs behavioral health support, visit www.chestnut.org or call 888-924-9786; for 24-hour support call or text 988.

