Bank of Hillsboro Alhambra Branch Manager Jeanne Reckman Retires After 25 Years; Passes Torch to Current Head Teller Julie Jett.

ALHAMBRA - Bank of Hillsboro Alhambra Branch Manager Jeanne Reckman will retire after 25 years with the branch at the end of the year. Julie Jett, head teller at the Alhambra branch, has stepped up to branch manager in preparation for Reckman’s retirement.

“My time at the Alhambra branch has been phenomenal. I love our customers and there is no greater reward than seeing someone young and helping them to build their accounts,” said Jeanne Reckman.

Reckman grew up in Alhambra and started at Bank of Hillsboro in 1997 as a part-time teller. She then became a full-time teller and moved up to branch manager, 21 years ago. Reckman said she’s enjoyed getting to build relationships with her customers and watch them grow alongside their bank accounts and achieve their financial goals. Reckman said her replacement, Julie Jett, has been at the branch for 5 years and she’s excited to see her lead the branch and help it grow.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’ve known Julie Jett her whole life and I know she is a good fit for the community,” said Reckman. “Almost everybody who comes in knows Julie. Small communities like Alhambra enjoy knowing the faces at the bank and it makes customers feel more at ease. It makes a big difference for them.”

Julie Jett said she’s looking forward to moving up from teller to branch manager. Her new responsibilities will include behind-the-scenes work, keeping up with policies and procedures, guiding tellers and promoting overall growth of the branch.

“Jeanne has been wonderful here the last 25 years and has built a very good work environment in the bank. I hope to continue to build those close relationships she has maintained with our customers,” said Jett.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 153-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (217) 532-3991.

More like this: