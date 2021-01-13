VANDALIA - Bank of Hillsboro President and CEO Misty Borrowman announced the hiring of Amber Miller to serve as the Business Development Manager for the bank’s Vandalia branch. Miller, who has twelve years of banking experience, will be in charge of operations and branch management. Her role will also focus on deposit and commercial lending business development for the bank.

“Amber worked for our bank several years ago when she was just beginning her career so it is exciting for us to welcome her back in this role,” said Bank of Hillsboro Senior Vice President Jason Miller. “Originally, we were searching for a branch manager for this location, but due to Amber’s unique set of qualifications, we created a new position that will allow her to not only manage our branch but also serve in a business development role. We’re excited to welcome her to our team.”

Miller has worked in many facets of the banking world throughout her career including as a teller, loan processor, branch manager, mortgage loan officer, mortgage loan supervisor, operations manager and commercial loan officer.

“I’m excited that this position will allow me to work on the operations side of the bank as well as lending,” said Miller. “It’s also nice to be involved in a larger community bank that is progressive and forward thinking. Bank of Hillsboro is very involved in the community, which is important to me as well, because they work towards building strong relationships with their customers.”

Miller has lived in Vandalia six years with her husband and three children who attend Vandalia Christian Academy. Miller also volunteers for several local organizations including Meals on Wheels and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as the acting president for the Soroptimist International of Vandalia.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (618) 283-2100.

