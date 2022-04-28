EDWARDSVILLE - Bank of Hillsboro Edwardsville Branch Manager Lisa Claytor has retired after 10 years with the bank and 40 years within the banking industry.

“Throughout the past 10 years with my time at the Edwardsville branch, I have seen so much change and growth within Edwardsville and the banking industry,” Claytor said. “Today, there is a bank on every corner, making it more important than ever to build relationships with your customers. I’ve really enjoyed Bank of Hillsboro’s approach to banking and will miss being a part of their team.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Claytor grew up in Edwardsville and started her first banking job in her hometown. Other opportunities within the banking industry took her to Tennessee and in 2011 she came back to Edwardsville to work at Bank of Hillsboro. Claytor said she is proud of the relationships she has cultivated with her customers and is excited to see how the bank will continue to grow. Claytor said she has seen the way technology has influenced banking and how important it is to build and maintain relationships with customers. She said Edwardsville is a great place to work and call home.

“Lisa and I have worked together for many years and she has been a wonderful asset to our team,” said Senior Vice President Regional Manager Mike Ward. “We wish her the best in her retirement.”

Bank of Hillsboro is a 153-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com.

More like this: