HAMEL - Bank of Hillsboro, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, donated $2,500 to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Hamel.

Bread of Life Food Pantry Director, David Kalish, said the money will serve a variety of purposes including necessary building and maintenance repairs in addition to buying food.

“This money is really helpful because, while we do have many donors who support us with canned goods, this enables us to buy perishable items people need such as milk, eggs and meat,” said Kalish. “We’re anticipating that as we continue seeing more economic impacts from COVID-19, the need for food and assistance is going to continue to grow. This donation will allow us to continue helping the less fortunate in our community and ensure our building is in a good operational state.”

Bank of Hillsboro was able to offer the donation after applying for a $20,000 grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. The bank is offering a COVID-19 Relief Program consisting of zero-rate advances and grants to support all of its member institutions, such as Bank of Hillsboro, and the communities they serve.

Bank of Hillsboro Senior Vice President Mike Ward said after recognizing the need in the communities they serve, they decided to apply for the grant and were thrilled when they received it.

“We’re distributing a total of $20,000 to six different local nonprofits throughout our service area,” said Ward. “Especially during this time of extreme hardship for so many people, there’s nothing more gratifying than being able to call nonprofits in our communities, who we know are doing amazing work, and tell them we’re giving them a donation.”

The Alhambra Hamel Ministerial Alliance sponsors the Bread of Life Food Pantry serving Alhambra, Hamel, and Worden plus other small, local communities in northeastern Madison County, Illinois. The pantry is located at 549 Cimarron in Hamel on the New Life Church Fellowship grounds and is open every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling 618-656-5804.

Cutline (L to R order): Bank of Hillsboro SVP, Mike Ward, Bread of Life Food Pantry Director David Kalish and Bank of Hillsboro Branch Manager for Edwardsville Lisa Claytor presenting Kalish with the donation.

