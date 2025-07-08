HILLSBORO — Bank of Hillsboro is proud to announce it will be rebranding to Constitution Bank, effective September 2, 2025. The new name reflects the bank’s deep-rooted values and its continued investment in serving customers with strength, independence, and personalized service, which are hallmarks of its 156-year history.

“Constitution Bank is more than a name change, it’s a renewed commitment to who we’ve always been,” said Misty Borrowman, President and CEO of Bank of Hillsboro. “We remain locally owned and community focused, with the same trusted people and the same commitment to the customers and communities we serve.”

Customers can expect a seamless transition. Account numbers, online access, and daily banking operations will remain unchanged. The teams customers know and trust will continue to provide the same service at all existing branches. This is a brand evolution, not a change in ownership. The bank remains independently and locally owned, committed to the communities it serves.

The name Constitution Bank was chosen to represent the bank’s principled way of doing business built on relationships, rooted in the community, and guided by Main Street values. The new logo, featuring a torch within a shield, symbolizes the bank’s mission: to protect what matters most while guiding customers forward. The shield stands for trust and stability. The torch represents progress, purpose, and clarity.

Jason Plummer, Chairman of the Board, shared, “This institution is rooted in Montgomery County, Illinois. Our communities know us as a bank that stands by its word and its customers. The new Constitution Bank brand reflects our history, our strength, our independence, and our vision to build something lasting, for today and for generations to come.”

The rebrand comes at a time of significant growth and strategic investments for the bank. In addition to recently opening new branches in Edwardsville and Hamel, and renovations to several other locations, the bank is expanding into Troy later this summer and will open a new location in Glen Carbon in the spring of 2026. These expansions are part of the bank’s long-term strategy to grow responsibly while remaining deeply committed to local ownership and a strong culture of community banking.

The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has branch locations in the additional communities of Alhambra, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Hamel, Highland, Mt. Olive, Staunton, and Vandalia.

The name may be changing, but the promise remains the same. Same team. Same values. Stronger name. Stronger future.

