EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School will host its annual “Tiger Ambush” marching band competition Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, and will draw a large crowd and feature bands from across Illinois and the St. Louis region. The event will take place at the Edwardsville High School sports complex, where students, faculty, parents and friends will gather throughout the day to support participating schools and enjoy a variety of performances.

The Edwardsville High School Marching Band will perform an exhibition at the end of the competition.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the Edwardsville Marching Band Boosters, with admission prices set at $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Stephanie Batson, publicity chair for the boosters, the Tiger Ambush and a holiday craft fair typically generate the majority of the boosters' revenue for the band.

The Tiger Ambush day is always marked by a strong sense of community involvement, with students and parents volunteering and working multiple shifts to assist with event operations.

With its blend of competitive spirit, musical excellence, and community engagement, the Tiger Ambush continues to be a highlight of the fall season for Edwardsville High School and the surrounding region.





More like this: