ALTON – Those who have watched the American epic war drama film “Saving Private Ryan,” would be interested to know that an Alton mother and father, Lu Lu and Melva Lister, once had three sons serving in the Army during World War II.

The three sons were George Albert Lister, Maynard Dale Lister and Wilson C. Lister. Gregory Lister, Maynard’s son, wanted to share their story with Riverbender.com today for Veterans Day. Gregory Lister today lives in Nashville, Tenn. with his wife, Catherine. Gregory is an Alton High School graduate and grew up in Alton and said he loves the community.

“I am proud to be the son of Maynard, and related to all three of them who served,” Gregory said.

“Saving Private Ryan” was a 1998 American film set during the invasion of Normandy in World War II, directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Robert Roadar. The film was notable for its graphic portrayal of the war starting with the intense assault of Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. It follows U.S. Army Rangers Capt. John H. Miller, portrayed by Tom Hanks and a group as they search for a paratrooper, Private First Class James Francis Ryan portrayed by Matt Damon, the last-surviving brother of four servicemen.

Gregory Lister said he can’t today imagine what his grandparents Lu Lu and Melva must have went through having all her boys in the Army at the same time. He said every Veterans Day, he thinks of his father and the other two brothers.

“I can’t imagine how it must have been for her, fretting and sweating every day with her sons in World War II,” Gregory said. “She had to worry every day she would have a military vehicle arrive at her doorstep telling her one of her sons wasn’t come back.”

Wilson was the oldest and went into the Army first, followed by George who made the decision because his brother did, and Maynard. Wilson was wounded in action. Maynard contracted a major disease overseas and was hospitalized. Maynard later served as an Alton alderman as an ACBG (Alton Citizens for Better Government) candidate in the 1960's.

Maynard was a part of the occupational forces in Japan and was an MP during the war trials in Japan. Maynard served as a guard for Hideki Tojo, who as the Prime Minister of Japan, was responsible for ordering the attack on Pearl Harbor, which started the war between Japan and the U.S. At the end of the war, Tojo was arrested and sentenced to death for Japanese war crimes by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East.

Wilson Lister served at the Battle of the Bulge and was wounded in northern Italy and ended up coming back to England to recover for a few months, his nephew said.

Gregory Lister said he viewed the movie “Saving Private Ryan” as interesting to watch and the same with the Audie Murphy movies.

“I remember a line from Alan Alda on M.A.S.H and he said, 'You are only a hero because fear took over on the battlefield',” Gregory said. “I always think of how scared they must to have been every day on the battlefield just like you and I would be.”

Every Veterans Day, Gregory said he thinks of his dad, and his brothers, for their service to the country. The same holds true every time he hears the National Anthem played. He said it pains him to see NFL players protesting during the National Anthem.

“I think each one of them who do that should serve some time with a rifle in the service,” he said. “They might then think differently about it.”

Gregory has one wish: he wishes he could go back in time and have the maturity he has now with his father and uncles to understand their stories they tried to tell him when he was younger.

“I wish I could hear more of their stories,” he said. “I have a feeling of sadness about that every year when Veterans Day comes up.”

