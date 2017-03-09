BETHALTO - Register now for the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto’s 2017 baseball/softball/T-ball season.  Registration ends April 1, 2017.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Registration will be taken at the Club, 324 E. Central St. in Bethalto, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from Noon until 5:30 p.m.

Register early to increase your odds of getting the team you request.  Registration ends on April 1st.  Late applicants will be placed on a waiting list and charged a $10 late fee. Ball is open to all youth regardless of where they live.

Article continues after sponsor message

In order to offer more opportunities and competition for our older divisions, the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is part of the Tri-City Baseball/Softball League comprised of teams from East Alton, Roxana and Wood River.  The League focuses on teaching the fundamentals of baseball and softball, as well as good sportsmanship and teamwork.

Youth are put into divisions based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2017. The divisions are T-Ball (ages 4 & 5), Midgets (6 & 7), Rookie (8 & 9), Minor (10 & 11), Major (12 & 13), and Juvenile (14-16). 

The program fee for baseball/softball/T-ball is $45. Fundraising options are available. All baseball, softball and T-ball participants must have a current Boys & Girls Club membership, which is a $15 annual fee. 

For more information, call (618) 377-6030.

More like this:

Highland Set To Join South Seven Conference In 2026-27, Mississippi Valley Conference Will Fold After The Next School Year
Mar 25, 2025
St. Louis City Hosts A New Look Austin FC Sunday Afternoon
Mar 29, 2025
Granite City Set To Rejoin Southwestern Conference, Triad And Mascoutah Will Also Join League, Future Of MVC In Doubt
Feb 26, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month: Chase Butler's Versatile Skills Are A Key To Civic Memorial Baseball Success
4 days ago
Megan Griffith Strikes Out Six in Eagles' Dominant Win Over Softball Shells
Mar 27, 2025

 