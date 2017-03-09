BETHALTO - Register now for the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto’s 2017 baseball/softball/T-ball season. Registration ends April 1, 2017.

Registration will be taken at the Club, 324 E. Central St. in Bethalto, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from Noon until 5:30 p.m.

Register early to increase your odds of getting the team you request. Registration ends on April 1st. Late applicants will be placed on a waiting list and charged a $10 late fee. Ball is open to all youth regardless of where they live.

Article continues after sponsor message

In order to offer more opportunities and competition for our older divisions, the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is part of the Tri-City Baseball/Softball League comprised of teams from East Alton, Roxana and Wood River. The League focuses on teaching the fundamentals of baseball and softball, as well as good sportsmanship and teamwork.

Youth are put into divisions based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2017. The divisions are T-Ball (ages 4 & 5), Midgets (6 & 7), Rookie (8 & 9), Minor (10 & 11), Major (12 & 13), and Juvenile (14-16).

The program fee for baseball/softball/T-ball is $45. Fundraising options are available. All baseball, softball and T-ball participants must have a current Boys & Girls Club membership, which is a $15 annual fee.

For more information, call (618) 377-6030.

More like this: