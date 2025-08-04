EDWARDSVILLE - The singles final was the climax of another successful Edwardsville Futures Tournament, one in which Director Dave Lipe hoped to do things just a little bit better than last year. And at the end of the day, he was able to accomplish all of his goals.

"I think we did a lot of things a little bit better this year," Lipe said. "Our concessions were a little bit better, the way we were able to accommodate players, I think, a little bit better. we were a little better organized, our front desk, our greeting desk, was a little more professional, a few more options, in terms of swag to purchase. Just our communication as a staff, it's a very small army.

"There is a lot of organization that goes into this, and our organization was a little better, a little more timely, and our ball kids were just absolutely phenomenal. Our social media game continues to be fantastic. So, there are just so many people that do such a great job.

Article continues after sponsor message

"All the workers were just so good this week," Lipe continued, "from concession stands to go-fers, to media people, to our assistant directors, Kirk (Schlueter) and Emily (Cimarolli). And big thanks to The EGHM Foundation. The EGHM, of course, has presented this event for all 14 years, they continue to be behind it, an and providing us with fantastic facilities and the support we need to have this tournament. So many great people put so much effort into this, and that's what really make s it possible."

Lipe also thanked the official hotels of the tournament - the Country Hearth Inn and Suites, the Holiday Inn Express hotel, the Edwardsville Comfort Inn, the Marriott Towneplace Suites - for their help in accommodating the players, their families, the match officials, and others.

"The players stay there," Lipe said. "They love it, they love the restaurants, they love the easy access, the walkability, I think that's a word with the hotels, the restaurants, just amazing."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: