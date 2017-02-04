ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s balanced attack was too much for McCluer North in a 53-46 win on Friday night at Marquette Catholic.

Marquette's scoring attack against McCluer North featured four players in double figures, which has been the case for most of the season. Reagan Snider led the Explorers with 14 points, Isaiah Ervin had 13 points, Sammy Green had 12 points and Jake Hall had 11 points. Nick Messinger tallied 5 points to round out the Marquette scoring.

A’tavian Butler had 15 points to lead McCluer North; Jacoby ones added 10 points.

The Explorers led 20-9 at the end of one, 35-21 at halftime, then McCluer North closed to 43-30 at the end of three and kept closing the gap in the fourth quarter.

Marquette scored 20, 15, 8 and 10 points in the respective quarters, McCluer North had 9, 12, 9 and 16 points in each quarter.

“I thought we executed real well in the first half and kept them off the boards,” Marquette Catholic head coach Steve Medford said. “McCluer North is a pretty good team and we did a really good job of of executing our game plan. They got on the boards more in the second half and made it more difficult. It was a great win for our guys; we are getting tougher every game.”

Medford singled out point guard Sammy Green for once again having a great game.

“Sammy had four three-pointers and really brought the ball up the court well,” he said. “Reagan Snider also had a good game.”

Marquette stands 23-3 with the victory.

In two weeks, the Explorers will enter regional play and Medford said he wants to continue the momentum the team has into the post-season play.

“I am hoping we continue to improve going into the regional,” he said, excited about the Explorers’ post-season hopes.

Marquette welcomes Highland for a Tuesday night clash.

