GODFREY - Bakers and Hale, located at 7120 Montclair Avenue in Godfrey, the site of the former Rotten Apple location, is ramping up for a strong spring and summer season.

Bakers and Hale plans live entertainment through the spring and summer and will also be making the most of fresh vegetables from a garden next to the outdoor bar of the business.

Bakers and Hale brings a unique style of food preparation to the community which includes using herbs, vegetables, and fruit from their own garden. They also teamed with Southwestern High School to bring homegrown tomatoes all year around. The Bakers and Hale operation also grow the pickles themselves.

On the weekends the business has live music on the patio. They also deliver using "We Deliver". If you're looking to have a bloody mary they have a bar just for that. The menu has a wide variety of food to choose from.

Kelsi Walden, one of the owners and a chef, said the business is thriving and looks with great anticipation to the summer.

"I have a guy from the Lavista Garden in Godfrey planting starting plants and another Brighton person managing my garden," she said. "The garden should be awesome this year. We are adding a lot more than last year so excited to do that."

Bands will perform on different nights, but especially Friday or Saturday during the summer. A full list is on the Bakers & Hale Facebook page. On Saturday, April 27, the NGK Band will be live at 7 p.m., then The MadBaileys will appear May 11 at 7.

"The entertainment is awesome," Walden said. "It brings so many people in. We started the bands before the end of the year and then slowed down January and February and ramped back up in March."

"We are getting ready to plant our garden," she said. "We have many coming out for Winter Easter brunch this weekend. With the weather breaking, we are excited for people to be able to dine out in our open outdoor patio. It should be a good summer."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

