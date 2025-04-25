EDWARDSVILLE - The Collinsville softball Kahoks, to their tremendous credit, kept coming against the Edwardsville Tigers in Thursday, April 25, 2025, 13-2 loss, and had some good plays, particularly by catcher Bailey Demick, who hit a third-inning homer to cut the lead to 8-2, and never gave up.

“Not too bad,” said Collinsville head coach Amy Flowers. “We fought back. We had a good fight there near the end, but it just came up a little short.”

It’s been a difficult season for the Kahoks, who fell to 4-11 with the loss, but the team is determined to keep going and striving, no matter the circumstances.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in ourselves,” Flowers said. “We believe we can go out and beat any team we face, and we think we’re just as good as everybody else. We like to fight, we like to get out there and work hard.”

Playing in the Southwestern Conference means that anything can happen at any time.

“That’s right, yeah,” Flowers said. “Everybody is close, competitively, and like I said, I feel we’ve got a chance in every single game we play.”

The Kahoks have had ups and downs this season, but things are starting to look in a positive direction for the club.

“I’m certainly seeing a little bit of an upswing," Coach Flowers said. "These last couple of games, we’re playing cleaner innings, and take care of the ball a little bit better. So, we’re starting to hit the ball a little bit more, which is always nice. So, it is nice to see a little more of an upswing.”

As far as goals and aspirations for the team, Flowers is keeping things easy and straightforward.

“Goal number one, and we’ve been talking about this, is win more than last year,” Flowers said. “And then, next goal is try to get as many wins as we can. I’ve got a group of good girls, and I think they’re going to surprise some people.”

The Kahoks, 4-11 overall and 2-4 in the Southwestern Conference, are at Marquette Catholic on Friday, host the Tigers Tuesday, then play at home against Red Bud next Wednesday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

