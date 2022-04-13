SEE VIDEO:

Bagley Farms Meat Market Ribbon Cutting

EDWARDSVILLE - Bagley Farms Meat Market recently held a ribbon-cutting of its new location at 1208 Highway 157 Edwardsville. The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cut.

The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce said Bailey Farms Meat Market is a family-owned business that offers quality products at competitive prices and describes its staff as "some of the nicest people you will ever encounter."

"We always have weekly specials," Andrew Bagley, a partner in the business, said.

Bagley Farms Meat Market comes from fifth-generation farmers from Shipman, IL.

“We produce corn, soybeans, and wheat, but our biggest commodity is Angus Cattle,” Andrew Bagley of Bagley Farms Meat Market said. “Our focus will be on providing the Metro-East with local products like beef, cheese, and produce when it’s available.

“While it's impossible to source 100 percent local products 100 percent of the time, we’ll do our best and guarantee that the products we use to fill those voids will be the highest quality, most wholesome products available. Our new, larger space allows us to carry more grocery items and spirits.”

For more, contact:

info@bagleyfarmsmeatmarket.com



(618) 307-9533

1208 State Hwy 157

Edwardsville, IL

