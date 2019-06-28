SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - Bagley Farms Meat Market appears loaded with potential at the new 1059 Century Drive in Edwardsville location. There was a ribbon cutting hosted by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Shown here are photos and a video inside the business of the Bagley Farms Meat Market team at work.

Bagley Farms Meat Market is a local market with quality meats, cheese, vegetables and produce. Bagley Farms Meat Market opened on May 8 and the owners are excited about the climate and people of Edwardsville.

With the Fourth of July approaching, Andrew Bagley, one of the owners, is hoping people will stop by and stock up on meat, chicken, produce and more.

“We have a lot of repeat customers who keep coming in so far,” he said. “We want people to give us a chance. We have top-quality products.”

