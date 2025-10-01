GRANITE CITY - A medical device inside a backpack caused a brief concern at Enterprise Car Rental in the 3700 block of Nameoki Road in Granite City after it inadvertently activated and emitted mist, according to Granite City Police Chief Gary Brooks.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, prompting a response from local authorities.

Upon arrival, officers determined there was no threat to public safety and took no enforcement action.

Chief Brooks emphasized that the community was not in danger.

