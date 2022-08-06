SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

EAST ALTON - The Back To School Giveaway event in East Alton has become a tradition that students will never forget thanks to the hard work of co-chairs Robin Carlton, Suzette Cranmer, and the many donors and volunteers who participate at the Keasler Complex. About 200 children took part Saturday at the Back To School Giveaway.

The event was again something to remember Saturday. The Back To School Giveaway takes the chairs and volunteers about a year to coordinate and students receive everything from gently used clothes to backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, girls get their nails done, undergarments, hygiene products, and many other miscellaneous items. Riverbend Bounce House also provided a Bounce House for children.

In the end, there were so many smiles and blessed children with the right types of things to have a good school year.

The Co-Chairs Carlton and Cranmer were so pleased with how it all played out Saturday.

"It does take about a year to coordinate," the women said. "This is sponsored by the Village of East Alton. We want the children to feel good about themselves the day they go back to school. That is the whole point of having this event. We could never do this without our great volunteers. There are so many parts that play together to make this successful. One hair stylist has been coming for three years and she said she marks it off on her calendar every year. After her first time of coming here, she feels she has to come every year."

