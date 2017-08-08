ALTON - The Alton branch of the NAACP under the leadership of President Andy Hightower will host the 22nd Annual "Back to School/Stay in School" event. The NAACP joins the Alton School District in organizing the effort.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event provides free backpacks and school supplies to nearly 1,000 youth in K-12 grade levels.

This year will include many more activities. The Safari Dental van will provide free dental screenings. There will also be free snow cones, soda, hotdogs, chips, Renegade Football bounce house, dunking booth, free government cell phones, the Alton Fire Department will have their truck for children to tour, face painting, hairstylist and barbers will be giving discounts on hair cuts and styles and much more.

This year's keynote speaker will be Anya Jones, Senior Class President of Alton High School.

The event will take place on the grounds on James Killion Park also know as Salu Park on Washington Avenue.

Free bus transportation will also be provided and students must be present to receive school supplies.

Everyone is welcomed to attend, and parents are encouraged to attend with their children in order to take part in the dental screening.

