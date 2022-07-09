ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded at 12:20 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call of a collapsed building at 619 E. Broadway in Alton.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said the back of the structure collapsed.

"The whole back wall collapsed," he added. "There apparently was a homeless person somewhere near the structure, but he was unharmed. No one was injured in the incident."

The Alton Fire Department cleaned the area best they could and again replaced the caution tape around the area. House said it will now become an issue for the owner and other city staff.

The building is next to the Jacoby Arts Center. House recommended that residents stay away from the area.

