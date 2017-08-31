ALTON – A "Babysitting 101" class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms. The cost is $30 per child.

The class, taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children's Hospital, is a great introduction to the basics of babysitting. A 28-page workbook, a backpack and light snack are provided.

Topics include the business of babysitting; child development; safety and first aid; fun and games.

Pre-registration is required. Call 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, press 3 and tell the operator “September 9 Alton Memorial Hospital.”

