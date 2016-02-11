EDWARDSVILLE - An agreement was reached Wednesday in the case of an Infant Jesus statue that was stolen from St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville on December 27, 2015.

Matthew J. Fellhauer (d.o.b. 07/23/90) was facing two Class A Misdemeanor charges — Theft Under $500 and Criminal Damage to Property — following the theft of the statue which was discovered at the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville on Jan. 7, 2016. Fellhauer, a resident of Florissant, Mo., who had been visiting friends in Edwardsville, was charged the next day.

The misdemeanor charges were dismissed following a meeting and subsequent agreement between Fellhauer and St. Boniface Church. The defendant agreed to pay restitution for damages and repairs to the statue which was damaged during the theft. Additionally, Fellhauer will place the Infant Jesus statue in the manger at St. Boniface on Christmas Eve, 2016.

“St. Boniface showed compassion and a willingness to forgive,” said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons. “I hope the defendant has learned a valuable lesson and appreciates the mercy shown to him by the Pastor and Pastoral Council of St. Boniface.”

Fellhauer was facing fines, probation, and/or up to a year in jail on the Class A Misdemeanor charges. State's Attorney Gibbons also thanked the Edwardsville Police Department for their work in solving the case.

