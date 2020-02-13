ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - A look outside may not completely inform a person of just how cold it is on Thursday. Temps stood at around 15 degrees around lunchtime today in Alton, but wind chill ranges are predicted to reach the minus 15 degrees to the minus 20-degree wind chill range this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory.

“These conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the NWS said.

Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminded motorists to travel with a full tank of gas and keep warm clothes in the car in case of an emergency through this cold period.

“Also make sure your cell phone is charged when traveling,” he said. “People do have to make sure their extremities are covered if they are outside today,” Dimitroff said. “If you don’t have to be outside, you shouldn’t be out.”

