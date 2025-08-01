BETHALTO — Madison County Treasurer Mike Babcock announced this week that he will run in the Spring 2026 election to retain the office he was appointed to in December 2024.

Babcock, a former County Board member and longtime Wood River Township Supervisor, was sworn in as treasurer on Dec. 2, 2024, following the election of former Treasurer Chris Slusser to serve as Madison County Board Chairman and his appointment of Board Member Mike Babcock along with the County Board approval that received all 26 County Board members' vote.

“I’m excited about this next chapter,” Babcock said. “With taxpayers’ support, I will continue to safeguard public funds and manage county investments responsibly.”

Since taking office, Babcock said he has implemented a conservative fiscal strategy and is implementing a 2 percent budget reduction in the Treasurer’s Office this year. He has a "promises made, promises kept" philosophy.

“Our investment strategy is currently in surplus territory,” he said. “My experience as a licensed Financial Advisor has been used to bring about these surpluses along with the previous Treasurer's decision-making process as well.”

Chairman Chris Slusser praised Babcock’s leadership.

“I believe Mike has the integrity and background necessary to safeguard the taxpayers’ money,” Slusser said. “I’ve known him for nearly 20 years. He understands County Government and brings real-world investment expertise to the job.”

Babcock has served as Wood River Township supervisor for 16 years, during which time the township board balanced its budget and maintained a zero tax increase for 16 consecutive years. He continued in that role through May 2025, when he stepped down and chose not to run for Township Supervisor again.

While serving 4 years on the County Board, he chaired the Judiciary Committee and served on the Executive, Finance, Government Relations, and Government Operations committees. He consistently voted to keep the property tax levy flat and opposed any tax increases for the four years he was there.

Babcock earned an Associate degree in Electronics from Lewis and Clark Community College. He went on to work for McDonnell Douglas for 8 years with that degree on the F-18 project. Then he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. At that time he decided to move into the Insurance and Financial Services career for more than 30 years.

Babcock worked as a Licensed Financial Advisor with Cambridge Investment Corporation and owns Babcock Insurance and Financial Services, which his son now manages very successfully.

A lifelong resident of Madison County, Babcock was raised in East Alton/Rosewood Heights and lives in Bethalto with his wife, Carol. They are members of First Baptist Church of Bethalto and have three grown sons and four grandchildren. He also serves on the board of the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills.

“I am very thankful to be on a Board that has serve this community for nearly 40 years. As County Treasurer, my mission is simple,” Babcock said. “Protect the taxpayers’ money, invest it wisely, and operate with complete transparency every single day.”

He said candidates will start circulating nominating petitions starting Monday, Aug. 5. He said besides walking he will have petitions at several drive-through locations:

1. Saturday, Aug. 16

10 a.m. to noon at Piasa Armory , 625 Lewis & Clark Blvd., East Alton

, 625 Lewis & Clark Blvd., East Alton 1 to 3 p.m. at Comfort Inn, 3080 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville

2. Thursday, Aug. 21

5-7 pm For a SIGNATURE KICKOFF at The Outlet @ Edison Entertainment Center

2477 S State Route 157, Edwardsville Il 62025

FREE EVENT WITH APPETIZERS INCLUDED

3. Saturday, Aug. 23

10 a.m. to noon at McDill’s Irish Pub , 267 St. Louis Road, Collinsville

, 267 St. Louis Road, Collinsville 1 to 3 p.m. at Calvary Life Church, 4050 Maryville Road, Granite City

Babcock said voters can stay in their cars, sign the petitions, and drive on.

“It only takes a minute to make a big difference,” he said.

