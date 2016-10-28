CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, BRUSSELS 12-13: Grace Baalman had 21 kills and Junie Zirkelbach 25 assists as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Brussels 25-12, 25-13 in Thursday's Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional final at Ringhausen Gym.

The Warriors advanced to the Jacksonville Routt Sectional, where they will take on Springfield Lutheran, 25-10, 25-21 winners over Mount Pulaski in the Nokomis Regional final, in a semifinal contest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a semifinal between Mount Olive and New Berlin, who won their own regionals Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; the winners clash at 6 p.m. Thursday for a berth in the Nov. 5 Mount Pulaski Supersectional against the Fisher Sectional champion.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Lady Warriors are on fire,” said Calhoun coach Kerry Lorton. “Grace Baalman was once again huge at the net; Kristen Wieneke played the net like a champ. All the ladies played hard and played smart.”

Abby Baalman had 10 points on serve, with Zirkelbach scoring eight and Emily Baalman six; Wieneke added a kill and four assists in the win.

More like this: