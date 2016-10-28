Baalman's 21 kills, Zirkelbach's 25 assists help power Warriors to regional volleyball crown
CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL FINAL
HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, BRUSSELS 12-13: Grace Baalman had 21 kills and Junie Zirkelbach 25 assists as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Brussels 25-12, 25-13 in Thursday's Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional final at Ringhausen Gym.
The Warriors advanced to the Jacksonville Routt Sectional, where they will take on Springfield Lutheran, 25-10, 25-21 winners over Mount Pulaski in the Nokomis Regional final, in a semifinal contest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a semifinal between Mount Olive and New Berlin, who won their own regionals Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; the winners clash at 6 p.m. Thursday for a berth in the Nov. 5 Mount Pulaski Supersectional against the Fisher Sectional champion.
“The Lady Warriors are on fire,” said Calhoun coach Kerry Lorton. “Grace Baalman was once again huge at the net; Kristen Wieneke played the net like a champ. All the ladies played hard and played smart.”
Abby Baalman had 10 points on serve, with Zirkelbach scoring eight and Emily Baalman six; Wieneke added a kill and four assists in the win.
