GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, CARROLLTON 14-19: Grace Baalman had 20 kills and Junie Zirkelbach 25 assists as Hardin-Calhoun eliminated Carrollton 25-14, 25-19 in the Warriors' IHSA Class 1A regional semifinals at Ringhausen Gym Tuesday evening.

The 27-4 Warriors advanced to Thursday's regional final against either Brussels or Raymond Lincolnwood, set for 6 p.m.; the winner advances to next week's Jacksonville Routt Sectional against the winner of the Nokomis Regional at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; that sectional final is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 3, with the winning advancing to the Mount Pulaski Super-sectional against the Fisher Sectional winner.

“We came out strong and never let up,” said Warrior coach Kerry Lorton. “Grace Baalman was a machine; all the girls were hustling. They aren't ready to end their season.”

Rayna Zirkelbach had two kills for the Warriors, while Kristen Wieneke had two blocks and Emily Baalman had 15 points from serve; Abby Baalman and Jordan Holland each scored four points.

