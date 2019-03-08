GODFREY - B & B Custom T’s and Gifts is a business that has made quite a mark on the region over the past three decades.

Located at 2714 Corner Court, Alton, B & B Custom T’s does assorted services from banners, signs, sublimation printing, embroidery, T-shirts and many custom gift ideas and much more.

Kevan and Marsha Bennett co-own the Godfrey business. Marsha described her and her husband as best friends who have always worked together.

“We love what we do and we have had some fabulous customers over the years who are truly loyal to us,” she said. “Somebody might buy somewhere else for a while, but they always come back. We are more like family than anything with our customers. You get to know a lot of people over a certain amount of years. Our mission is to provide quality products and services to our customers.”

Taylor Rodgers has been a member of B & B’s staff for the past year. She is customer service representative and is energetic, loves her job and is very creative, Marsha Bennett said.

“We started in business in September 1989,” Marsha Bennett said. “We are in our 30th anniversary year. We have done it through hard work and consistency with good products and great customer service.”

B & B Custom T’s and Gifts is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Marsha said “perseverance” has been the key to their success in being in business for three decades.

“We have offered consistent service and had excellent customers,” she said. “We are consistent with what we do and try to provide quality service to our customers. We love what we do and we have had some fabulous customers over the years.

“For the future, we hope to serve our customers as long as they keep coming in. Taylor Rodgers is a true light in the tunnel and she is like a sponge who has caught on quite well.”

For more information on B & B Custom T’s and Gifts, contact (618) 463-0443 or e-mail customprint16@outlook.com or call 618-463-0443 or Fax: 618-463-0448.

