BETHALTO - On Monday, May 20th, Axis Spinal Care is hosting an Open House "Meet the Doctor" event.

The event will be held from 11am-1pm and from 4pm-6pm.

Meet with Dr. Matt Labertew, determine your insurance coverage ahead of time, and help celebrate 20 years of chiropractic care.

This event will be open to the public, and anyone who is looking for a chiropractic office is welcome to attend.

Dr. Matt Labertew will be on site during the event to provide tours of the facility and to meet with potential clients to verify their insurance information.

He believes that everyone should know who to visit when they are having issues that chiropractic may solve.

"I want to make sure that your paperwork and insurance information is already verified with our office, said Dr. Labertew. "This way when something happens and you are in pain, you have no delay in visiting our office and can get back to normal more quickly."

All existing clients are encouraged to bring a friend. Anyone who brings a friend will be entered into a specific drawing for a $50 gift card.

"This is a special event because we are celebrating bringing chiropractic care to to our clients for over 20 years," explained Labertew. "We want to invite everyone to come out and enjoy some refreshments with us and get to know us a little better."

Axis Spinal Care is located at 416 W. Bethalto Road, Bethalto, Illinois. RSVP's are recommended but not required. For more information, or to RSVP, call 618-377-9920.

