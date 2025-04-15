NORMAL - Award-winning poets Victoria Chang and Ali Beheler will visit Bloomington-Normal for the annual Spoon River Poetry Review (SRPR) Lucia Getsi Poetry Reading on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The poetry reading begins at 7 p.m. at the Normal Theater in Uptown Normal. A book signing will follow the reading.

Chang has received several awards for her poetry, including the Forward Prize for Best Collection of Poetry, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award in Poetry, and the PEN/Voelcker Award, among others.

Ali Beheler is the winner of the 2024 SRPR Editors’ Prize for her poem “Everything Is Prep Work.”

The SRPR Lucia Getsi Poetry Reading is made possible by the Harold K. Sage Fund and the Illinois State University Foundation, Lucia Getsi, SRPR, the Publications Unit, the Department of English at Illinois State University, and the Department of English at Illinois Wesleyan University. Established and endowed in 2013 by longtime SRPR editor and Illinois State University Distinguished Professor Emerita Lucia Getsi, the SRPR Lucia Getsi Reading Series is one of the premier poetry events in Central Illinois.

For more information, visit: https://news.illinoisstate.edu/2025/04/award-winning-poets-to-read-at-srpr-lucia-getsi-poetry-reading-april-23/

