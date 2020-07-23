EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville based photography studio Willow & Mohr Photography is opening at 6120 Shoger Dr., Suite D at the new Trace on the Parkway development on August 3rd. Willow & Mohr, formerly Willow & Moss Photography, is a new partnership between award-winning photographers Nichole Kolb and Heather Mohr. The boutique studio specializes in newborn, maternity and family photography. They offer both studio and on-location services as well as custom wardrobe options, hair and makeup add-ons and design consultation.

The former Willow & Moss Photography originally opened on Vandalia St. in Edwardsville in 2017. The studio rose quickly in popularity as one of the only boutique photographers in the Metro East area. Heather Mohr Photography opened in 2014 and is well known in the St. Louis area for her natural, clean and timeless style.

Willow & Mohr's new studio at Trace on the Parkway will feature a full wardrobe room as well as multiple backdrops, props and settings. “I've been dreaming of a space like this since the day I officially picked up my camera. I can't believe it's finally happening! The experience we will be able to give clients because of our space is going to be incredible,” Mohr said of the newly constructed studio.

Kolb and Mohr have over a decade of combined experience in boutique photography. Their work has been featured in People Magazine, US Weekly, Bravo TV, The Bump, The Today Show and many other well-known publications. Kolb recently won awards from Expertise.com for 20 Best Portrait Photographers, 23 Best Newborn Photographers and 9 Best Maternity Photographers in St. Louis. Mohr was also awarded 23 Best Newborn Photographers in St. Louis.

“Being inspired and working closely with another talented photographer will only strengthen our level of skill and creativity. Our new modern studio is a dream and I’m so excited to work in the new space and grow creatively,” said Kolb about the new partnership. Willow & Mohr is one of eleven locally-owned businesses that will be moving to the Trace on the Parkway development at the intersection of Governor’s Parkway and Route 157 in Edwardsville over the coming months.

The pair are especially excited to continue offering high-quality photography services to families in the Edwardsville and St. Louis areas. After both having experienced their own unique journeys through motherhood, they understand the importance of capturing those fleeting moments in time as children grow and families evolve. “We are not just in the business of taking photos, but of providing heirloom keepsakes for our clients that will last for generations,” Mohr said.

For more information about Willow & Mohr Photography or to book a session please visit www.willowandmohrphotography.com.

