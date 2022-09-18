ST. LOUIS - Today, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer, and multi-platinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick, Jr., announces “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour.” As 2022 draws to a close, Harry is inviting fans to celebrate the holidays with him and his band as he crosses the country in concert this holiday season. Connick Jr. will appear at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis

Beginning November 18th in Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre, the tour will make stops across the U.S. including Washington, DC’s famed Kennedy Center (November 21st), back-to-back nights at DPAC in Durham, NC (November 22nd and 23rd) and at New York City’s esteemed David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center (November 27th & 28th); along with two nights in Mesa, AZ at Mesa Arts Center (December 12th & 13th), a three-night stand at Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (December 15th, 16th, & 17th), and two nights at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall (December 19th & 20th) before concluding on Christmas Eve in San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall. Full tour routing can be found below.

Long regarded as one of America’s finest vocalists and pianists, Harry has continued to establish himself as one of the most beloved artists performing holiday music to date, thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own originals and fan favorites like “(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”

Information on where to purchase tickets for “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour” can be found at www.harryconnickjr.com/tour.

Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence in every aspect of the entertainment world. He has received recognition with multiple GRAMMY and Emmy Awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements on screens large and small, and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. He has sold millions of holiday albums, which have become the soundtrack to Christmas for fans around the world.

