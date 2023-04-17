SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. - The US Air Force Band of Mid-America (USAFBoMA) will present a series of Memorial Day concerts at the following locations:

Mon, May 22nd: Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, McKendree University, 7 p.m. (Lebanon, IL)

Wed, May 24th: Skip Viragh Center for the Arts, Siefert Theatre, 7 p.m. (St. Louis, MO)

Fri, May 26th: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. (Kirkwood, MO)

These 90-minute concerts feature their 45-member concert band and will honor our nation’s fallen, share stories of their sacrifices, and reflect on all that makes us flourish as individuals and as a nation. In addition to marches and patriotic music, other selections will include Broadway tunes, orchestral transcriptions, and solo literature.

Admission to these performances is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Please go to http://airforceband.eventbrite.com for all show information.

The Band of Mid-America’s rock band “Roots in Blue” and their “Airlifter Brass Ensemble” will also be performing during Scott Air Force Base’s Air Show, from 9 -11:30 a.m. on May 13th and 14th. This is the first Air Show that the base has hosted since 2017 and will feature nine aerial demonstration teams and 17 static aircraft displays. The Air Show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will be headlined by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron.

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America represents the professionalism and excellence found every day throughout the United States Air Force. All musicians are active-duty airmen stationed at Scott AFB in Illinois. The band recently won the 2022 NATAS Mid-America Regional Emmy for Arts & Entertainment Long Form Content for their “Spirit of the Season” holiday program that was broadcast on over 30 TV stations across the Midwest.

Small ensembles and Air Force representatives are available for interview-related performances to promote these concerts and the Scott Air Force Base Air Show. Please contact marla@marqueemediastl.com to make arrangements.

