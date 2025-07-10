EDWARDSVILLE/SAINT LOUIS — It’s back and better than ever! Starting Monday, July 14th, Drunken Fish is bringing back its award-winning Happy Hour and we’re raising the bar (literally) on after-work vibes across St. Louis and Edwardsville.

Guests can sip and savor signature cocktails starting at just $6, beers starting at only $3, and indulge in mouthwatering bites like California Roll, Tuna Poke Nachos, Torched Salmon Roll, and more available in value tiers of $3, $6, $9, and $12. It’s the kind of deal that makes Monday through Friday feel like the weekend and there’s a reason we’ve been crowned the BEST Happy Hour in St. Louis!

Happy Hour Details: Launch Date: Monday, July 14, 2025

Time: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Dine-In Only

Disclaimer: Happy Hour is limited to select seating areas, such as the bar top and bar area. Please ask our staff for more details.

Please note: Happy Hour promotions cannot be combined with any other discounts, promotions, Groupons, or rewards programs.

“In this economy, we all need a reason to celebrate the little moments and ease ourselves. and what better way than with amazing drinks and bites at unbeatable prices?” said Jihye Baek from So Hospitality Group. “We’re beyond excited to bring back our award-winning Happy Hour. It’s our way of helping the community unwind, connect, and enjoy life. Because you deserve it!”

Come early, stay late — and don’t forget to raise a glass to good times at Drunken Fish!

