EDWARDSVILLE - Award-winning filmmaker AJ Schnack spoke to students at Edwardsville High School on Monday afternoon.

“I went to Mizzou, I went to four years of journalism school. I was part of the broadcast news side at Mizzou and worked at the televisions station. I was a reporter and a weekend anchor. Then after I graduated, I moved to LA.” Schnack began.

“When I moved to LA and started pursuing film, I decided I wanted to be able to create things myself. I wanted to tell stories with freedom, and that's what I get to do through my films.”

AJ Schnack has created many documentaries including ‘Kurt Cobain: About A Son’, ‘Speaking is Difficult’, and ‘Giants’. He also worked on many music videos for bands like blink-182 and 311 in the 1990s.

“I made my first documentary feature in 2001, it came out in festivals 2002, and theaters in 2003. And that was kind of the beginning of my journey in the world of documentaries” said Schnack.

“I’ve made five features docs, a couple of shorts, executive produced a bunch of shorts for other people, I made some series and I’m just starting a new feature film right now” Schnack spoke of his work.

Schnack spoke of his filmmaking journey to the new generation of creatives. From growing up in Edwardsville to studying broadcast journalism at Mizzou, Schnack moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in filmmaking. Schnack has worked a wide array of jobs in the film industry along his journey, from working on TV game shows, then transitioning into making music videos and opening his own production company. He started Bonfire Films of America with his now wife Shirley Moyers. Bonfire Films later transitioned into a company that produces Schnack’s original non-fiction films and series. Schnack’s films have aired at over 50 film festivals all over the world and nominated for an extensive amount of award as well.

The laid-back talk welcomed students to ask AJ questions. Schnack spoke of experiences in the film industry, from getting the inspiration, creating the films, pitching to festivals, and witnessing audience reaction. His conversation with the students brought up discussion from students eager to hear about life as a filmmaker.

“Film should be personal. It should feel like something that comes from deep inside of you. It’s not just the idea you have but it’s what your specific take on it is, how are you going to make it special? Because it’s you telling the story… It takes motivation, first and foremost, about why you’re doing things, from why you’re placing the camera a certain way or making a decision on keeping or cutting a clip.” said Schnack when asked about his creative process.

“When making a film, it’s got to come from you,” he said.

AJ Schnack has exciting projects to look out for on the way. Keep up with him on his Twitter https://twitter.com/ajschnack and website https://www.bonfirefilmsofamerica.com for the latest updates.

