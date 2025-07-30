GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey is welcoming a tattoo studio for the first time in 24 years with the opening of Iron Will Tattoo, a new shop founded by award-winning artist Devon Plopper. Located at 202 W Homer Adams Parkway, Plopper says Iron Will Tattoo will offer high-quality, custom tattooing back to the Riverbend area.

Plopper, who spent the past decade honing his craft across Missouri, returned to his hometown with a vision to create a professional, inclusive space where creativity and craftsmanship are prioritized. Joining him is fellow award-winning artist Walt Ruesler, who brings 10 years of experience and artistic skill to the team.

Iron Will Tattoo emphasizes a clean, comfortable environment designed to welcome clients of all backgrounds.

The shop aims to break stereotypes associated with tattoo parlors by fostering a judgment-free atmosphere focused on respect and personalized service.

Specializing in custom tattoos, Iron Will collaborates closely with clients to create unique artwork tailored to their individual stories and styles.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you can think it, we can ink it,” the studio states, highlighting its commitment to personalized designs rather than cookie-cutter options.

Plopper described the shop as more than just a business: “This shop is about quality, community, and giving people a place where their ideas are taken seriously.”

The reopening of a tattoo studio in Godfrey marks a new chapter for the village, offering residents a dedicated space for artistic expression and transformation.

Iron Will Tattoo can be contacted at (618) 208-7195 or via email at ironwilltattoogodfrey@gmail.com. Also, visit the Iron Will Facebook page by clicking here.

More like this: