EAST ALTON – The Regional Office of Education #40 is hosting “Soaring into Aviation” at St. Louis Regional Airport. This is an aviation focused STEM workshop for local educators to emphasize the various career opportunities available within the aviation industry.

Participating in the aviation workshop will be various local businesses and aviation organizations to include West Star Aviation, West Star Aviation Academy, Piston Aviation, EAA Chapter 864, Midwest Air Traffic Control, Civil Air Patrol, the American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics, AeroCareers, Air Evac Lifeteam 156, Learning Technology Center of Illinois, and St. Louis Regional Airport Authority.

The Regional Office of Education #40 is made up of fourteen school districts located across the four Illinois Counties of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Macoupin. Director of STEM Initiatives, Kelly Remijan, is organizing the event which is expected to bring out approximately 30 local educators to experience careers in aircraft maintenance and overhaul, flight instruction, aviation management, piloting, and other related career fields.

By partnering with West Star Aviation and their West Star Aviation Academy, participants will see first hand the precision required to refurbish the world’s nicest business jets in addition to experiencing first hand the key skills required in becoming one of their skilled aircraft mechanics. Other planned sessions will include discussing available pilot careers with Piston Aviation and the variety of approaches to becoming a pilot.

With more than $5 billion in planned investments at local St. Louis airports, there is an estimated 1,000 new positions that will be immediately opening in the region related to aviation. Recent initiatives by the St. Louis Regional Aerospace and Aviation Task Force are placing an emphasis on these high-paying, high-skilled positions while creating a platform to share details about educational and industry related programs. Learn more about the Task Force at https://www.thefreightway.com/why-stl-region/aerospace-and-aviation/task-force/.

The St. Louis Regional Airport (ALN), classified as an FAA Reliever Airport, provides more than 1,500 jobs with an annual economic impact of $480 million. With two runways capable of handling a variety of aircrafts, the Airport serves a diverse clientele from private aviators to Fortune 500 companies, and regional aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers.

For more information, visit www.stlouisregional.com or follow on Facebook: St. Louis Regional Airport.

