SOUTH CHINA SEA — The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently engaged in routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The carrier has been conducting these operations since February 5, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain a presence in the strategically significant waters of the South China Sea.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tanner Hurt, hailing from Troy, Illinois, was photographed welding an arresting gear cable aboard the carrier on the same day operations commenced. The image, captured by Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez, highlights the maintenance and operational activities essential to the carrier's mission.

The operations conducted by the USS Carl Vinson are part of the U.S. Navy's broader strategy to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation in the region, which is critical for international trade and stability.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ongoing presence of U.S. naval forces in the South China Sea underscores the nation's commitment to its allies and partners in the area.

As of now, further details regarding specific mission objectives or engagements during this deployment have not been disclosed.

The operations are expected to continue in the coming weeks as the U.S. Navy maintains its operational readiness in the region.

More like this: