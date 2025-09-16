EDWARDSVILLE - Avery Johnson, a sophomore hitter for the Collinsville High girls volleyball team, has quickly emerged as the most important player on a young and eager Kahok team that recently finished second at the Alton Invitational round robin tournament Sept. 12-13 at the Redbirds Nest.

In an interview that followed Collinsville's 25-12, 25-17 Southwestern Conference loss at Edwardsville on Sept. 9, 2025, Johnson felt that the Kahoks did play well, despite the final result, and had their moments during the match.

The Kahoks did have their moments, where Collinsville took an early second set lead, and pulled to within 17-16 before the Tigers closed out the set and match by outscoring the Kahoks 8-1. Collinsville had its chances, but Edwardsville's experience and poise won out in the end.

"It was definitely a tough loss," Johnson said, "but we did well."

It's still somewhat early in the season, but Johnson likes the direction it's taking for the team thus far.

"I'm very excited for this season," Johnson said, "and it's going pretty well. Obviously, we could be doing better, but it's a good start."

Johnson's goals and aspirations for herself and the Kahoks this season are plain and straightforward.

"I'm just trying to be the best leader I can," Johnson said, "and for our whole team, and I just think we're trying to win as many games as we can this year. It's going good."

Of course, she's hoping that things keep going in the right direction for her team, and the Kahoks keep improving as the season progresses.

"I just hope we get better and better as the season goes on," Johnson said.

