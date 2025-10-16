GLEN CARBON - Avery Grenzebach does everything she does for God.

For her hard work, Avery Grenzebach is a Student of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Grenzebach, a senior, has played varsity golf and varsity softball for four years. She serves as the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization. She is also a student board member with the Metro East Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. Grenzebach has maintained her status on the honor roll and volunteers regularly with Special Olympics.

She also serves as a house leader and Glennon Guild Junior Board Ambassador, advocating for her peers. She works a part-time job and plays club and travel softball in her free time.

Grenzebach’s faith is very important to her. She shared a testimony and hopes her faith encourages others to glorify God.

“Faith is truly at the center of who I am,” she said. “My motto is AO1 — Audience of One, a reminder that everything I do — whether it’s pitching, studying, or encouraging a teammate — is for the Lord. When challenges come, that belief keeps me grounded and calm. I try to live each day with gratitude, humility, and a desire to reflect God’s light in how I treat people. I know I’m still learning and growing, but I hope others see in me someone who works hard, leads with heart, and finds joy and purpose in everything I do — both on and off the field. I strive to live by the Bible verse 1 Corinthians 10:31, ‘So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.’”

After graduation, Grenzebach hopes to play college softball for a school in the Southeast. She plans to explore fields like ministry, kinesiology, biomechanics, or data in sports marketing, with the goal to connect her faith with her love of sports.

Congratulations to Avery for this recognition by Father McGivney Catholic High School!

