EDWARDSVILLE – Montclaire swim club Marlins’ swimmer Ava Whittaker is off to a very good start on the summer season, as she’s been a multiple winner in the Marlins’ first two meets of the season.

“I’m pretty happy with how I finished today, and I have a couple more races to go," Whittaker said in an interview shortly after a relay race that the Marlins won in a dual meet against Splash City of Collinsville, a meet the Marlins won 415-249 at home Thursday night.

Whittaker felt her performance was the same as it was against Summers Port of Godfrey in the season opener last week. It was a meet the Marlins won for the first time in many years.

“I thought it went well,” Whittaker said. “I finished first in three of my events, and my relay won both of my relays.”

Whittaker feels that the Marlins are starting to come together as a team, and the win over Summers Port played a catalyst in it.

“They’re doing really well; better than expected,” Whittaker said. “We actually beat Summers Port for the first time in a long time.”

Whittaker will specialize in both the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly and considers them her favorites.

“I just like doing them,” Whittaker said. “They’re my favorite, and I’ve always had fun doing them.”

Whittaker has a very ambitious goal one of her other races this summer.

“Trying to get my (200-yard freestyle) down to around 2:20,” Whittaker said, “and just lower my times.”

For the team, she has a simple and attainable goal.

“I think we’re hoping to win SWISA (the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association) this year,” Whittaker said.

In her case, Whittaker won’t be able to compete, as she’s going on a family vacation to California in July when the meet is taking place. She’s still hoping to accomplish much during the season.

“Just lower my times and have fun,” Whittaker said.

