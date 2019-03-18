EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville girls soccer backfielder Ava Walls played a big role for Edwardsville's soccer team this past week in the Metro Cup Soccer Tournament.

Edwardsville used the tournament as a learning process as the team is getting its season underway.

“Metro Cup is all about learning,” Walls said in a postgame interview. “With the weather the first couple of weeks, we’re starting to learn each other. It’s all about learning.”

Walls knows going forward, it’s all about moving ahead.

“I feel that it’s all up from here,” Walls said. “We’ve got to learn from our experiences, and just push forward.”

Edwardsville plays at Triad Monday night. Walls is looking forward to the upcoming games, especially against a quality opponent in the Knights.

“They’re always tough,” Walls said. “We’ve played them several times; it’s always a battle. I’m excited for Monday, we know how they play, and we’ve got the next one.”

And as the season progresses, Walls hopes that the team bonds together well, and will work hard and keep progressing towards a successful season.

“Just get closer, bond more,” Walls said, “and just keep pushing, working hard, and I think we’ll be very successful.”

