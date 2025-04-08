ROXANA — Roxana's head girls' softball coach Pat Brannon expressed satisfaction with his team's performance after a competitive game against Jersey on Monday, April 7, 2025. Jersey pulled out a 6-5 win in the game.

The Shells showcased their offensive strength, highlighted by Ava Cherry, who hit two home runs.

In addition to Cherry's standout performance, Lilli Ray, Sarah Baldwin, and Macy Hart each contributed with two hits. On the mound, Jenny Brown recorded nine strikeouts, further demonstrating her potential as a key player for the team.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brannon noted his approval of the team's batting performance, and said, "I was always pleased with how my squad swung their bats." He emphasized that the team is beginning to find its rhythm as the season progresses.

Roxana will look to build on this momentum when they face East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday at home.